Damian Priest is not only the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, but he is also one-half of the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Priest and Balor, with the assistance of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, successfully dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback PLE. During the subsequent episode of WWE RAW, McDonagh confronted The Judgment Day and revealed a special surprise for Damian Priest, which was a custom MITB briefcase.

However, it's apparent that Priest needs to exercise caution, as JD McDonagh may have some sinister plans in motion. A potential scenario could involve JD swapping the MITB contract with the new briefcase and altering the contract dates.

For those unaware, the company also released backstage footage showing Balor switching MITB contracts in front of Priest. Nevertheless, McDonagh may still find a way to execute his scheme, possibly with assistance from Balor, considering their prior segments together. Balor has previously faced various challenges and shenanigans from Damian Priest, leading to significant losses in the company.

It's worth noting that the company has made similar errors in the past, such as when Otis held the MITB briefcase with a contract dated 2015. Furthermore, the company might incorporate this botched angle into a storyline this time. It happens due to the actions of JD McDonagh, which further leads to Damian Priest eventually turning babyface in the near future.

Has WWE delayed Damian Priest's MITB cash in?

After the company recently presented Priest with his custom MITB briefcase, many believed that this might be a potential hint that the Stamford-based promotion had delayed his MITB cash in. The reason behind this could be that WWE has invested effort into creating this new MITB custom briefcase. Moreover, they are also selling it on their official shop website.

This could potentially mean that the company indeed has long-term plans for Priest's MITB cash in. Furthermore, Priest's recent Tag Team Championship win with Finn Balor is another potential hint that the company may be placing more focus on the Tag Title scenario, potentially diverting attention from his contract cash in.

Currently, all the members of The Judgment Day hold championship gold on RAW, which might make his contract seem like an afterthought for the time being. Also, the potential angle of McDonagh will help WWE to explore various directions.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book Priest's MITB cash in in the near future and whether Senor Money in the Bank will successfully cash in his briefcase or not.

