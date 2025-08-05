Why Didn’t Brock Lesnar Appear on WWE RAW After SummerSlam? Reason Explained

Brock Lesnar set the wrestling world abuzz with his shocking WWE return at SummerSlam 2025. It was a moment that sent shockwaves across the industry, putting timelines in shambles. Following his homecoming, fans were eagerly hoping to see him on Monday Night RAW. However, The Beast Incarnate was nowhere on the show last night in Brooklyn.The reason Brock Lesnar didn't appear on RAW after SummerSlam is that WWE may have prioritized using him on SmackDown for now. His return at The Biggest Party of the Summer was designed to set up a feud with John Cena, who is on his retirement tour. However, The Cenation Leader's upcoming appearances are advertised for the episodes of SmackDown.The creative team will likely advance this storyline on the blue brand moving ahead. Hence, this seems to be a potential reason Lesnar wasn't seen on RAW after SummerSlam. This also aligns with Cena's part-time schedule, as his retirement tour involves limited appearances, making SmackDown the logical brand to host their interactions.Hence, WWE wants to keep Brock Lesnar exclusive to Friday nights, at least for now. His absence from RAW ensures that his next appearance feels like a major event. Besides, The Beast Incarnate is currently one of the hottest things. So, the company seemingly wants to keep his appearances rare and limited to raise more hype and anticipation among fans.Where will Brock Lesnar compete against John Cena?Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam and went right after John Cena, transporting fans back in time. He hoisted the former Undisputed WWE Champion onto his shoulder, hitting him with a devastating F5. A match between the two icons seems inevitable following the shocking events.Lesnar and Cena will likely collide in a match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris. The Stamford-based promotion is going all out to make it a star-studded event since it will be held in the French capital. The Cenation Leader is advertised for the premium live event in Paris.Brock Lesnar and John Cena are two of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Therefore, WWE booking them in a match has the potential to attract an international crowd. It could create a thunderous buzz, enough to set the internet abuzz and add grandeur to the European PLE.Moreover, it could help WWE boost ticket sales and draw massive eyeballs, making it likely to happen at Clash in Paris. Watching Cena and Lesnar go up against each other one last time will be a treat for the fans. However, it is currently speculation and only time will tell where the two icons collide.