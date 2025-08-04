When is John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar happening in WWE? Likely date for their match

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:59 GMT
Brock Lesnar, John Cena
Brock Lesnar and John Cena [Image Source: WWE Deutschland's IG]

SummerSlam 2025 saw an earth-shattering return of Brock Lesnar, which sent shockwaves through MetLife Stadium. The Beast Incarnate went right after John Cena following his Undisputed WWE Championship match, laying The Cenation Leader down with a devastating F5. For a brief moment, fans were transported back in time as they were swept up in nostalgia.

What happened at SummerSlam Night Two was perhaps an indication that the company is reigniting Cena and Lesnar's rivalry. The two icons are seemingly set for a high-profile match, and it will likely happen at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, on August 31.

Clash in Paris will be WWE's first PLE in the Paris metropolitan area and its second in France following Backlash 2024. The company is heavily promoting the event since it will be an international show. A marquee match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, two of the most iconic names, could be a blockbuster draw, generating huge buzz around the spectacle.

WWE would likely book this match to ensure high ticket sales and viewership. Lesnar's return after two years and Cena's retirement tour create a perfect storm of hype, ensuring the event feels historic. The two superstars have a rich history, and their storied rivalry adds an emotional weight to this feud, having the potential to headline a major event like Clash in Paris.

The Last Real Champion is advertised for three episodes of SmackDown before the upcoming spectacle. Hence, it indicates that WWE is building the John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match for the European PLE.

Why did Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar has been away from the WWE limelight for the past two years. No one anticipated him to return at SummerSlam 2025. When it happened, it blew the roof off MetLife Stadium, setting the wrestling timeline in shambles. Well, The Beast Incarnate may have returned for John Cena.

During the post-show panel, Triple H was asked about Lesnar's return and him wrecking The Franchise Player. The WWE CCO responded to it, stating that it was Cena who was writing the last chapter of his in-ring career. He referred to the entire situation as "John Cena's wishlist."

Triple H has cunningly sneaked out of the situation, indicating that The Cenation Leader was the reason Brock Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion. According to Triple H, the WWE management just complied with the veteran's wish to make his farewell tour memorable.

Although The Game said it himself, there is no confirmation on how much truth his statement holds. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks and what the future holds for The Beast Incarnate following his thunderous return at SummerSlam 2025.

