Why Dominik must join Seth Rollins' stable (Opinion)

Seth Rollins has been tormenting Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, for the past few weeks.

Dominik joining forces with Seth Rollins would be quite a swerve.

Seth Rollins and Dominik

The final segment of this week's RAW saw Rey Mysterio make his first-ever live appearance on the Red brand in over a month. Mysterio and his son Dominik would issue a warning to Seth Rollins. But, they were then interrupted by the Monday Night Messiah, who proclaimed that he was going to sacrifice the father-son duo.

The segment ended in a brawl after Rollins tried to injure his rivals with Murphy and Austin Theory holding Mysterio. Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black would attack the disciples and the Monday Night Messiah, forcing the trio to retreat.

The rivalry between Mysterio and Seth Rollins has been one of the most interesting parts of RAW in the past few weeks. Last week on RAW, we saw Dominik Mysterio blindsiding Seth Rollins with a sneak attack. However, before the Monday Night Messiah or his disciples could react, Dominik fled the scene through the crowd, thereby finally getting one over Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio's WWE debut has been a hot topic within the wrestling circle for quite some time. Some reports have even stated that one of the main reasons why Mysterio decided to return to WWE in late 2018 was to ensure that Dominik gets a headstart with the company. The Mysterio family scion has been training for his in-ring debut for quite some time. Given what we've seen of him so far, Dominik seems to be a natural inside the ropes and while he needs to hone his promo skills, we are sure he is working on mastering it.

Dominik's recent interactions with Seth Rollins seems to suggest that he is on a mission to destroy the former Universal Champion. But, we believe that all of this is going to lead to him joining forces with Rollins and becoming one of his disciples.

Seth Rollins has openly sought for Dominik Mysterio to join his stable, which would indicate that he is looking to make the lives of both father and son miserable. Dominik joining Seth Rollins' stable would be a huge pat on the back for the young upstart.

A unique start to Dominik's in-ring WWE career?

Dominik has huge expectations to meet

Being the son of the most celebrated luchador in history, it will be quite a task for the younger Mysterio to come out of the shadow of his legendary father. Rey Mysterio is one of those few Superstars who are career babyfaces, i.e., it is almost impossible to imagine them ever going to the dark side. Mysterio has never turned heel during his near two-decade career in WWE.

Some of the most prominent second- or third-generation Superstars such as The Rock and Charlotte Flair started their careers as babyfaces, therefore it will be a welcome change to see Dominik start his career as a heel.

Joining Seth Rollins' stable will allow Dominik to learn the ropes from one of the best in the business. While being hated in today's world is one of the easiest things to do, it is widely believed that being a heel allows one to prove himself/herself as a performer.

However, if Dominik is to side with the Monday Night Messiah, it is something that has to be done over the next few months. Firstly, the feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio would have to culminate in a match between the two. We would like to see this match happen at SummerSlam. There has to be some sort of stipulation added to this match.

Could Dominik be forced to join Seth Rollins' stable?

One of the most infamous matches in SummerSlam history was the ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Gurrero from SummerSlam 2005. The match saw the two legends battle it out in the ring with the custody papers of Mysterio's son, Dominik, hanging above. The finish of the match saw interference by Eddie's wife, Vickie Gurrero, which allowed Mysterio to climb the ladder and gain the custody of his son.

While we aren't in favor of WWE redoing the match in 2020, a similar sort of stipulation for this high-profile match will be something the fans would love to see. Dominik being forced to join the Monday Night Messiah following his father's loss to The Black Hand of RAW will be quite the sight.

Alternatively, the company can do this match without any stipulation. After weeks and weeks of torture and brainwashing at the hands of Seth Rollins and his disciples, there could be an inherent change in Dominik's demeanor. Just imagine Dominik betraying his beloved father and costing him the match against Seth Rollins and becoming one of his disciples. Wouldn't that be something to see?

It most certainly wouldn't be the first time that someone has turned on their father in WWE. This would make for an interesting storyline and would be a huge push for the young career of Dominik.