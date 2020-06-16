9 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible reason why Dominick humiliated Seth Rollins, Current Champion to join WWE veteran and turn heel? (June 15th, 2020)

A heel vs heel title feud is in the works between RAW and SmackDown stars!

Randy Orton added another victim to his list in a shocking twist.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Seth Rollins was taken by surprise; Randy Orton added a new victim to his list

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! We're happy to bring you a heavy edition for a simple reason - the show was fantastic from start to finish. This RAW marked the beginning of the post-Heyman era and WWE managed to deliver in a big way.

From great storylines, solid matches, hilarious comedy skits, and more, it felt like this episode had it all. Since so much happened, we'll start with one of the most exciting parts of the night - the arrival of Dominik:

#9. What's the direction for the Dominick-Seth Rollins-Rey Mysterio storyline?

A sneak attack!

This has instantly turned into one of the most exciting storylines in WWE. Anytime Dominick has been remotely involved in programming, it gets exciting. We saw him have his first piece of action last year at Survivor Series when he hit a low blow and a 619 on Brock Lesnar.

This time around, it was Seth Rollins who has been calling for Dominick, telling Mysterio that he either joins his side or he'll have to be "sacrificed". Mysterio was talking to Rollins over satellite, distraught over the fact that Dominick left to go to RAW.

While he was worried about his son, it turns out that the 23-year old could take care of himself just fine - attacking Rollins from behind and outwitting Murphy and Austin Theory before escaping.

We expect that the direction of this is going to lead to a tag team match either next month or at SummerSlam since that was the match that Dominick wanted for his debut. The storyline just got a whole new boost to it. Rey Mysterio returns next week and things are only going to get more intense.

As for the lesson, Seth Rollins was taught today - it was "an eye for an eye".

1 / 9 NEXT