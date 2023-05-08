Why was Drew McIntyre fired from WWE in 2010?

Drew McIntyre re-debuted on the WWE main roster after a stint in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009. He disregarded his previous WWE run and was dubbed a future world champion by Vince McMahon himself. However, McIntyre was fired from SmackDown several months after making his main roster return.

The entire angle revolved around Drew McIntyre’s on-screen issues with then-SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long. McIntyre repeatedly attacked Matt Hardy forcing Long to strip him of the Intercontinental Championship. He was suspended by the WWE Hall of Famer on the May 7, 2010, episode of the blue brand.

However, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE the following week after Vince McMahon lifted his suspension and reinstated him as the champion, clearly undermining Teddy Long’s authority in the process. This escalated the ongoing tension between the Scottish superstar and the SmackDown General Manager.

McIntyre would continue to bully Teddy Long in the following months. He lost the Intercontinental Championship to Kofi Kingston in a Fatal 4-Way match on June 20, 2010. The match featured Teddy Long as the special guest referee.

McIntyre’s bullying tactics against Long came to an end after The Nexus put Vince McMahon out of commission during their 2010 storyline. The Scottish Warrior was removed from television to sort out real-life visa issues at the time. He returned two weeks later and was reinstated after being made to beg Long.

New details on Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract emerge

The Scottish Warrior reportedly worked his WrestleMania 39 match against Sheamus and GUNTHER with an injury. McIntyre was pulled from WWE television after the show and has yet to make his return to the squared circle.

According to a new report, Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract will be up in early 2024, before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The report further noted that he is willing to explore other options if things doesn’t work out between him and the company.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre will appear on RAW tomorrow night.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments!

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes