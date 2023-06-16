Why is Drew McIntyre set to represent WWE at upcoming event despite his absence?

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's top stars. During the pandemic, he carried the company on his shoulders and became an enduring favorite. The impact of McIntyre goes much beyond the ring. The company frequently uses him as a spokesperson while collaborating with other organizations.

WWE announced recently that The Scottish Warrior will represent the company in a global event. Drew McIntyre has been named the brand ambassador for the Special Olympic World Games 2023. The World Games, which will be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25, will be a vibrant event that advocates for greater acceptance and inclusion of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Drew @DMcIntyreWWE #InclusiveHealth I worked with @SpecialOlympics athletes to create an inclusive workout to help you get strong & fit! Grab your gear & start your first full body workout with us now: specialolympics.org/class-is-in-se… I worked with @SpecialOlympics athletes to create an inclusive workout to help you get strong & fit! Grab your gear & start your first full body workout with us now: specialolympics.org/class-is-in-se…. #InclusiveHealth https://t.co/DfsW3MuVW9

The former WWE Champion is no stranger to this role. He has spent a great deal of time working with athletes on various projects since he became a Special Olympics Ambassador in 2021. He gave his thanks and responded to the wonderful welcome he had received for the occasion by saying:

"The role of Special Olympics Global Ambassador is one I hold with immense pride. The athletes never fail to inspire and amaze everyone at WWE with their drive and positivity. Being in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games in person alongside the thousands of athletes demonstrating their skills on a global stage will be an experience to remember." [H/T Cultaholic]

WWE Superstar speculates on Drew McIntyre's in-ring return

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland was asked about the whereabouts of Drew McIntyre during an interview with Cultaholic. He provided some clarity regarding Drew's current situation.

“He’s fine. Drew’s fine. He’s probably in the gym as we speak lifting two cows, the big human. He’s fine, Drew’s good. I don’t know for sure, I don’t know anything, I just know how to throw a headbutt. I think, whether it’s a month from now, two months from now, or three months from now, you’ll see Drew McIntyre back in a WWE ring." [H/T Cultaholic]

Since WrestleMania 39, rumors have circulated that McIntyre and WWE are no longer on the same page. There have been rumblings that he's unhappy with his current booking and storyline. On the other hand, there were reports of a probable injury.

There has been a lot of speculation about his return to WWE, but a compelling storyline might be enough to get him back into the ring.

WWE wants McIntyre back in the ring, and it's been said that the creative staff has been working hard to come up with the best strategy for doing so. The possibility of his return coincides with WWE's scheduled visit to the UK for Money in the Bank.

