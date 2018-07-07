Why Drew McIntyre should become Raw's next top superstar

Drew has the potential to be the next big thing, years after his promise was first introduced

Drew McIntyre returned to the WWE in 2017 better than ever, following his departure from the company four years ago. The former Intercontinental champion made his return to Raw alongside Dolph Ziggler, as a heel partnership.

He's yet to receive a singles push having made his comeback into the main roster, though when he is granted one, it has the potential to be a significant one in his career.

Drew McIntyre has long since displayed the potential to become a future world champion in years to come

This all dates back to 2009, when Drew made his debut at the company on SmackDown. Vince McMahon introduced him as "The Chosen One", as well as a future world champion.

Capturing the Intercontinental championship, he most notably formed a group alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal as 3MB. Despite his promise, it became apparent that he was no more than a mid-card superstar - at best - so they released him in 2014.

He made his return last year, competing in the developmental territory of NXT, as a face who won the NXT championship by defeating Bobby Roode in his maiden NXT TakeOver match, all while becoming the first person to do so. After losing his title to Andrade "Cien" Almas, he made his Raw return with Ziggler back in April.

What's next? Time to deliver upon his potential

Drew has potential to become Raw's next big superstar, provided he is pushed in the right way as a singles competitor. He wrestled in the independent circuit with real name Drew Galloway, where he found success following his release.

He then signed with Impact Wrestling in 2015, where he debuted as a face and won two world championships during his tenure there. However, it's clear that the time has come for Drew to receive what was once promised his way.

Right now, he should be main-eventing PPVs and be among Raw's top stars too. A great heel, accomplished speaker with impressive mic skills and one with genuine wrestling ability, he has world-champion quality written all over him.

Speculation has suggested both Vince and Triple H are happy with Drew's progress and it is likely that he could earn a singles push in the not-too-distant future. Time is of the essence, he's now 34-years-old and it's imperative that he is not another superstar who sees their talent wasted.