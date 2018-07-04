WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason for teaming Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre revealed

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer of WON stated that he expects WWE to protect Drew McIntyre going forward, and that could be one of the reasons he was paired with Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know

Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE when he joined NXT in 2017 after a 4-year long hiatus from the WWE following his release from the company.

McIntyre worked for PWG, Evolve and Impact Wrestling in the time he was away from the WWE, building his body of work and regaining lost credibility in the process.

The Scottish Superstar had been turned into a comedy character as part of the faction 3MB before he was let go by WWE in 2013.

McIntyre was able to capture the NXT Championship and was called on the main roster as part of a tag team along with Dolph Ziggler as part of this year's Superstar Shakeup.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre was considered to be a future main eventer during his previous stint with WWE. Things, however, did not pan out in his favor and he was released in 2013.

McIntyre has been lucky enough to get a second chance and has made full use of this opportunity.

It is understandable that WWE wants to protect him in his current run as he has a great look and is immensely talented.

Teaming him with an established star like Dolph Ziggler will help establish him as a force to be reckoned with, and the inevitable feud with Ziggler will help propel him into the main event scene.

What's next?

Currently, Ziggler and McIntyre are involved in a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and it is likely that McIntyre will be in Ziggler's corner in his IC Championship match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

