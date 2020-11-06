Why Edge versus Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 is a good idea

WrestleMania 37 is six months away, but WWE could already have a blockbuster WWE Championship match that could headline next year's Show of Shows. One of the frontrunners for WrestleMania 37's main event is a colossal rematch between Edge and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

The stage was set for the match when Randy Orton won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell. Rumor has it that WWE is now building towards a WWE Championship clash between the two legends. There are several reasons why Edge versus Randy Orton at WrestleMania is a great idea.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Legend Killer know each other inside out. They have fought together and against each other and are two sides of the same coin who have left an indelible mark on sports-entertainment. Their chemistry in the ring is undeniable and unparalleled. Edge and Orton bring the best out of each other in the ring and on the mic.

The Ultimate Opportunist and The Viper always tell a great story in the squared circle and WrestleMania should be no different. Although it won't be a five-star classic, Edge versus Orton would deliver a memorable match that fans will remember for a long time.

The two icons were fierce rivals the last time they crossed paths. The Viper spoiled Edge's homecoming by viciously assaulting his former best friend one night after the former had returned to in-ring competition. This led to a match at WrestleMania 36 where Edge was the last man standing, literally and figuratively. The two clashed again at Backlash in what was touted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." They put on a classic, but this time around Orton defeated Edge.

Unfortunately, Edge injured his triceps during the match and was put out of action for a couple of months. Orton's antics didn't end there as he took out Christian, Edge's best friend, the next night. The Rated-R Superstar confronted Orton in the former's greatest promo, threatening Orton that he would make his life miserable.

Why this WrestleMania match makes sense

From a pure storyline perspective, The Ultimate Opportunist versus The Legend Killer ticks all the boxes. It makes complete sense: the die-hard, resilient babyface sets out to seek revenge from the despicable, heinous heel who spoiled his homecoming and tried to send him back home.

WWE could have made Orton WWE Champion to add further intrigue to the two rivals' eventual clash. Orton's WWE Championship win has fuelled rumors of the aforementioned WrestleMania showdown. Edge and Randy Orton's storied rivalry serves as an impeccable prelude to their rumored rubber match at next year's WrestleMania.

For Edge to write the most heart-warming and pleasing comeback story, he has to win the WWE Championship. The Hall of Famer retired in April 2011 as World Heavyweight Champion - a title that he never lost, and it has been nearly ten years since the Ultimate Opportunist won the WWE Championship.

Now that he's back and looks better than ever, a WWE Championship run is inevitable. Think of all the opportunities that would present themselves with Edge as WWE Champion: Edge versus Seth Rollins, Edge versus Kevin Owens, Edge versus Drew McIntyre, Edge versus AJ Styles, and more.

WrestleMania is the perfect place for such a monumental rematch, and the WWE Championship serves as a bonus, albeit a prestigious one.