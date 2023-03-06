Why did fans confuse Chyna with popular actor from fantasy adventure series? Exploring their uncanny resemblance

Chyna was an influential star during and following her WWE career. Her showcase of strength and physical capabilities was admired by the wrestling fraternity. When she signed with WWE in the late 90s, she was dubbed 'The Ninth Wonder of the World.'

She fought in the women's division and against male competitors, much to their surprise. Her alliance with D-Generation X enabled her to garner a stronger foothold in World Wrestling Entertainment. Additionally, she contended for the Intercontinental Championship and won on two occasions. Up until her WWE debut, no woman in the industry had reached the levels she had crossed and broken records. Beth Phoenix has often been vocal about Chyna's influence on her career.

In the mid-90s, entertainment television was taken over by popular fantasy adventure show Xena: Warrior Princess. The show was centered around Xena's adventures and journey with her friend, Gabrielle, to right all the wrongs and injustices in the world. When Chyna debuted in WWE, many fans were convinced it was Lucy Lawless, the actor who portrayed Xena, given their uncanny resemblance.

The genesis of alpha female warrior types in the late 90's was incredible! Women like Chyna, Xena had a huge impact on shaping young women!! These two would of made a great tag-team right?!

Both the character and WWE legend never feared their opponents and often overpowered their male counterparts. She feuded with prominent names including Jeff Jarrett and Chris Jericho. The former WWE Women's Champion was also a surprise entrant for the men's Royal Rumble matches in 1999 and 2000 consecutively.

Chyna wanted to pursue an acting career following WWE departure

In 2001, Chyna held the WWE Women's Championship and her last defense was against Lita at the now-retired Judgment Day PPV. Shortly after, the title was vacated owing to her release by the company in November of that year.

In the initial years of her WWE career, she aligned with Triple H and HBK to form D-Generation X. Later, as she progressed to singles competition, she was involved in a storyline with Eddie Guerrero. Following her departure from the company, speculations arose that her former real-life partner Triple H was why she decided to leave. However, the WWE legend denied the claims, citing her interest in an acting career and other ventures she wanted to add to her list of accolades.

Following her WWE departure, the two-time Intercontinental Champion had brief stints with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. In 2019, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of DX. However, given her expansive contributions to the company, fans are urging for an individual induction this year.

