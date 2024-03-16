Why did fans start chanting 'Whoop that trick' during The Rock's segment on SmackDown?

The Rock brought back his signature concert to kick off SmackDown in Memphis this week. In typical fashion, he roasted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash. His iconic Hollywood Rock theme music also made its way back after decades. It used to be a vital component of his heel run in the Attitude Era when he wore a black leather vest and pants with shades and foul-mouthing whoever he disliked.

The Rock held a belt similar to Cody Rhodes' in his hand while putting him on notice. The 51-year-old even added a veiled threat to Mama Rhodes. Since SmackDown was taking place in Memphis, fans instantly started chanting, 'Whoop that trick.' While these three words are synonymous with NXT Star Trick Williams now, it meant something different this time. The phrase dates back to a song of the same name by rapper Al Kapone in 2005, used in the film 'Hustle and Flow.'

It was also used by Memphis Grizzlies fans in their playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2013.

The Rock referenced Cody Rhodes' time as Stardust and even called out Seth Rollins. He claimed that the latter's wife, Becky Lynch, was more popular than him and that The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship would disappear at WrestleMania 40.

At a time when WWE is being cautious in the PG Era, The Rock has been nonchalant in his approach and promos.

Roman Reigns was not present on SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns and The Rock have been in cahoots since Cody Rhodes retaliated by taking a shot at the Anoa'i Family at the WrestleMania 40 Press Event.

The two personalities were bound to clash in an invisible war for dominance, which panned out well for both parties. Fans anticipated tension when Reigns interrupted The Rock's address to acknowledge him, to which the former did.

Soon after, The Rock started referring to himself as a member of The Bloodline. This week on SmackDown, all members of the faction were present, barring the champion. It showcases his trust in letting The Final Boss take over their tag team feud.

Additionally, Jimmy Uso responded to his brother Jey Uso's RAW challenge for a WrestleMania 40 match. Jimmy cost him the Intercontinental Championship a couple of weeks ago, leaving Jey Uso infuriated and out for revenge.

