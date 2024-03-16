All 5 references in The Rock's song on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a bang tonight in Memphis, Tennessee. The Rock performed an original song for the fans in attendance and insulted several people.

Last week on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes got revenge on The Brahma Bull for slapping him in the face last month. The American Nightmare caught The Great One with a smack to the head after he claimed that Rhodes was never meant to be born.

The veteran responded tonight with a hilarious song to make the rivalry even more personal.

Listed below are five references made by The Rock tonight on WWE SmackDown.

#5. The Rock brought up Cody Rhodes' past in WWE

Cody Rhodes was not always a main-event talent in WWE, and he had to go elsewhere to prove his capability. In the past, Cody Rhodes portrayed Stardust, a take on his brother's popular Goldust character. However, fans did not get invested in the gimmick; it is a memory that Rhodes would like to forget.

The Rock took a shot at the Stardust character by saying Dusty Rhodes tried to raise his youngest son right, but he turned out to be too weird. He showed a picture of Stardust on the jumbotron and got a laugh from the crowd.

#4. He referenced the classic fanny pack picture

The Rock has had multiple viral moments throughout his career. One of the most famous images from his past is of a younger version of the former champion sporting a fanny pack, blue jeans, and a black turtleneck.

Although the 51-year-old spent most of his song bashing others, he poked fun at himself by referencing the fanny pack photo tonight on SmackDown.

He claimed that he might have to beat Cody Rhodes with it at the biggest show of the year next month.

#3. The Brahma Bull took a major shot at Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant went down earlier this year with a shoulder injury and will miss the rest of the NBA season.

The 24-year-old was also suspended for the first 25 games of the season for brandishing a weapon on social media despite being warned by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The Rock joked that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was more embarrassing than Ja Morant and received boos from the crowd in Tennessee. However, the legend softened the blow by wishing Morant well as he recovers from injury.

#2. The Great One mocked Seth Rollins by mentioning Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch became popular before Survivor Series 2018 when Nia Jax accidentally busted her open. The unfortunate moment spawned the creation of The Man, leading to Lynch becoming one of the constants in WWE.

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, but not everyone is a fan of his gimmick, including The Rock.

In recent weeks, he has referred to Rollins as a walking clown emoji and the embodiment of cringe. He made matters personal tonight by claiming The Visionary's wife is more popular than him.

#1. The Rock mentioned Cody Rhodes' mother

The Rock came to WWE SmackDown on a mission tonight to get under Cody Rhodes' skin. The Men's Royal Rumble winner broke down on WWE RAW and said while he can't hand the title to Dusty Rhodes, he can still give it to his mother if he wins at WrestleMania.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment mocked Rhodes for getting emotional and stated that his fans are called the Cody Crybabies.

He claimed that the RAW star will not be giving his title to his mother next month. Instead, Mama Rhodes will receive The Great One's belt covered in her son's blood.