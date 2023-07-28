Why are fans urging Seth Rollins to take action against former Bloodline member or Roman Reigns' former ally? Know the story!

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins has his hands full due to his rivalry with Finn Balor. Rollins' feud with the Irish wrestler has led to Judgment Day launching constant attacks on him. During such hard times for The Visionary, fans are rallying for Rollins to take action on a former Bloodline member.

The Bloodline member in question is Jey Uso. In a video from the past that is making quite the buzz on Twitter, Jey is seen seated with his brother Jimmy and several other superstars backstage. During this segment, Jey Uso was caught sniffing Becky Lynch's hair.

While Lynch did not necessarily react to it, social media is calling for Rollins to take action. For those unaware, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been together since 2019. The couple has a baby girl who was born in December 2020. The following year, the duo announced their marriage.

While Rollins might take action on Jey Uso in the near future, right now, the possibility of it seems low. Jey and Rollins are tied up with essential storylines on SmackDown and RAW. Coming on top of their respective feuds will be paramount for the duo.

Seth Rollins recently spoke about The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has proved to be a fighting champion since winning the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions. Despite winning the belt towards the end of May, Rollins already has more title defenses than Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Recently, The Visionary spoke about the same. He cited the likes of Ric Flair and Bret Hart as his inspiration to defend the title. Rollins also added that he was not trying to emulate what Roman Reigns is doing.

Giving props to The Tribal Chief, Rollins said:

"For me, I grew up watching guys like Triple H, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and all these guys who were champions' champions. They took the title to every different city, every different territory and they defended it. That's how the title built prestige. So for me, to follow in their footsteps, I don't wanna do what Roman's doing, Roman's doing what he's doing and he's doing it incredible. I ain't trying to be Roman, I'm trying to be the only thing I know how to be and that's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins." [From 10:14 to 10:34]

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns started their journey on the main roster together as a part of The Shield. Since the faction has been disbanded, Rollins and Reigns have achieved great success in their careers. It will be interesting to see if the duo will collide shortly.

