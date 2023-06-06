Why is there no female member in Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, especially before its recent blow-up, remain on top in most WWE divisions. However, one aspect they can't truly rule over is the women's division. Although the Anoa'i family also consists of iconic female wrestlers, not a lot is available to participate in the group.

The reason why Roman Reigns' The Bloodline doesn't have any female members, as of this writing, is due to the few names available to participate. Only a few stars are related to any members, and some are inactive in WWE.

Naomi (aka Trinity) and Nia Jax are some of the names related to the iconic wrestling family. They are both former superstars and seem to be already content with their current projects. The former is working with IMPACT Wrestling after notably leaving the Stamford-based promotion last year. Although the latter returned on the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, there are no indications that she will return as a regular star.

One current star related to The Bloodline is Tamina, but she hasn't even been used much in WWE. Although she debuted with The Usos, she has not cemented herself as much of a dominant force. However, her relationship with the twins could be a possible connection to be included in the group in the future.

Another name that could be considered is Ava Raine, The Rock's daughter, who is currently wrestling in NXT. However, she has previously expressed not wanting to associate with her real-life family and is still fairly new to the business.

Roman Reigns may not even have time to include more members of The Bloodline

The Bloodline has gone through many highs but also many lows. The destruction of the group has been teased for months now. In the previous episode of SmackDown, the company put another nail in the coffin.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have not been on the same page ever since the duo lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on WrestleMania 39. Jimmy and Jey even mentioned that The Tribal Chief was ghosting them.

Prior to this year's Night of Champions, the cousins finally met up, but it wasn't the most pleasing. Roman Reigns said he no longer thinks The Usos could capture the gold. Instead, he and Solo Sikoa will battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Saudi Arabia.

At the actual event, The Usos accidentally kicked Sikoa instead of Zayn. Roman Reigns saw what happened and was not happy about it. Reigns then began disrespecting the twins, to which Jimmy Uso kicked his cousin twice and turned his back on The Bloodline.

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso was made to pick between Jimmy or The Bloodline. This week, fans will see which side the former champion will join.

