Why do female WWE stars wear different attires in Saudi Arabia? Reason you must know

WWE entered a ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018, but it was only in the following year that they included women's wrestling in the card. Several women's matches have taken place since then. However, their appearance is much different when in the aforementioned country.

The first women's match WWE had in Saudi Arabia was in 2019's Crown Jewel between Natalya and Lacey Evans. The match got mixed reviews, but their gears got the spotlight. They wore black bodysuits with a shirt over them. The same could be said for the women who have performed in the country since.

The reason why female WWE stars wear different attires in Saudi Arabia is due to the traditions and religious beliefs in the country. While some people may be bothered by this, that wasn't the case for Bianca Belair. The RAW Women's Champion revealed that it's not a bother since she already wrestles in pants.

"I already wear long pants as it is, though we'll definitely be having long sleeves and just making sure that we're within the bounds of everything, but I'm definitely going to still show up and look like the EST that I am.”

The Stamford-based promotion will return to Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023, for Night of Champions. Three women's matches are currently scheduled for the event. Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.

Ronda Rousey was granted special permission for her WWE gear in Saudi Arabia

While most female stars performed in bodysuits, shirts on top, and covered from head to toe, that wasn't the case for Ronda Rousey.

On Elimination Chamber 2022, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Naomi against Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair. While Rousey's opponents wore bodysuits, she wore her Judogi and had nothing covering her feet.

The WWE star later revealed on a YouTube video that she had to get her bare feet cleared. Ronda said that she was okay with being covered up, but wanted to do it her way.

“They, you know, wanted us all to cover up, like from head to toe. Well, not to toe, I had to get my bare feet cleared. I was like, am I allowed to be barefoot? And so they had to like ask and get permission and instead of wearing a bodysuit like everyone else, I’m like I’m going to cover up, I’m going to do it my way.” (H/T Essentially Sports)

It will be interesting to see what type of modifications will be made to the gears of the female WWE Superstars this upcoming weekend.

