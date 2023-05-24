Will Rhea Ripley be forced to make this major change in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions?

Rhea Ripley is set for a major title defense in Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions. While fans should expect the usual dominant and intimidating skills of the SmackDown Women's Champion, some of her presentations might be changed to better fit the country.

Ever since Dominik Mysterio was included in The Judgment Day, he and The Eradicator have engaged in an on-screen relationship. As the months progressed, they grew closer, and their kinship became normal. Their closeness is not just present on social media posts, matches, or segments but also during Rhea Ripley's entrances.

It's noted that Rhea would walk out with Dominik by her side and whisper to him. Another thing both of them do is Ripley going on top of the ring's apron and hugging Mysterio from behind. However, due to the customs in Saudi Arabia, this may be redacted for The Nightmare's entrance at Night of Champions.

Aside from the entrance, another change fans could see on the SmackDown Women's Champion is her gear. It's been noted that for every women's match in Saudi Arabia, their outfits are usually more covered.

The Judgment Day member is set to defend the SmackDown Women's title against Natalya on May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Superdome.

WWE Night of Champions won't be Rhea Ripley's first time in Saudi Arabia

The Stamford-based promotion began a 10-year partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018, but it was only in the following year that women's matches were included in their shows. In recent years, more and more bouts from the women's divisions are included, but Rhea has only wrestled in one so far.

Rhea Ripley's first appearance in Saudi Arabia was at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 2022. She participated in a grueling Elimination Chamber match against Alexa Bliss, Piper Niven, Liv Morgan, and eventual winner Bianca Belair.

She returned at that year's Crown Jewel event, but not as a competitor. Despite this, she made headlines for copying a former rival. On the aforementioned Saudi Arabia event, Rhea Ripley accompanied Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor for their tag team match against The O.C.

The 26-year-old sported a similar hairstyle to Beth Phoenix, who she had attacked a month before.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the SmackDown Women's Champion will perform at her upcoming title match this weekend.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes