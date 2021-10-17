Bodybuilder and fitness guru Kaitlyn aka Celeste Bonin had quite the run during her time with WWE. She joined the company in 2010 and went on to become a one-time Divas Champion. She was a favorite among fans and peers.

After such a well-respected and successful run, why did former Divas Champion Kaitlyn leave WWE?

She left WWE to start her own clothing business and marry her then-partner, fellow fitness companion PJ Braun. The pair also opened up a smoothie bar Busy Body Fitness Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

The couple divorced in 2017, but Kaitlyn is still hard at work with her latest brand Project This Is Me.

Kaitlyn spoke with the Baltimore Sun in 2014 about the lead up to her WWE departure which led to her requesting the release:

"I had a really hard travel day to get to Raw in Baltimore. There were bad storms and snow, and had a horrible day where I had to get up at 4 a.m., and then I got stuck in Miami airport, and stuck in another airport. It was truly, truly hectic. I went through all that, and finally got to Raw, and then I looked and I wasn't even booked for the show. I got to the building, and thought, 'Hey, this is where I debuted, how cool is this?' And it felt very right to end my WWE journey right there where it started. And it's cool that this appearance is in Baltimore, because this is going to be my last wrestling-related appearance for a long time," Kaitlyn said.

When Kaitlyn finally came to terms with her leaving the company, she immediately dived into the business world:

"When I retired, it was a bit of a last-minute decision. had been thinking about it for a while because there was a lot of things happening in my life and it was a transitional time for me. I had just gotten engaged, and I wanted to plan my wedding. I also had this project on the backburner, with this business site, that I wanted to wait to start until I retired from WWE. When I made the decision, rather quickly, to leave the WWE, I went full throttle into making my business work, while also planning a wedding," Kaitlyn said.

How long was Kaitlyn's WWE Divas Championship reign?

After she defeated Eve Torres, Kaitlyn became the Divas Champion. The victory took place on the 15th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW on January 14, 2013.

Her reign lasted 153 days till Payback 2013 where AJ Lee defeated her. The latter had a record-breaking reign with 296 days as the champion.

Kaitlyn eventually returned to WWE in 2018 as a one-off competitor in the Mae Young Classic. She competed in two matches, defeating Kavita Devi and then losing to Mia Yim to be eliminated. Her last WWE appearance was in a backstage segment during the RAW Reunion special.

