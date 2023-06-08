Why did former WWE champion swear to fight Brock Lesnar to death? Reflecting on real-life heat between the two

Brock Lesnar is one man who many do not wish to face inside the ring, let alone outside of it. However, back in 2016, a former WWE Champion wanted to fight Lesnar to death after indulging in a heated conversation with him at SummerSlam.

The former WWE Champion in question is Chris Jericho. At WWE SummerSlam 2016, Lesnar faced Randy Orton and left The Viper busted open. These vicious blows landed on Orton by Lesnar angered Y2J. Due to this, Jericho and Lesnar had a heated exchange backstage. Speaking about it in the True Gordie Podcast, Jericho said:

"I was in Gorilla [Position] and I was f***ing angry about it and Brock [Lesnar] came through and he saw me angry about it and decided he wanted to challenge me. And we got into a little bit of an issue, but I was like, 'F**k this guy, I don't give a s**t how big he is. I don't f***ing care. It's wrong.' I will fight to the death, I will stand up to what I believe in till death."

While these are serious accusations by Jericho, things got even serious after Y2J claimed that Brock Lesnar hurled homophobic terms at him during their altercation. Recalling the incident, Jericho further added:

"I remember being literally nose-to-nose with the guy [Lesnar], and he was laughing - and he was actually saying things that would probably get him canceled if I said them, like homophobic terms you shouldn't be saying." (1:03 to 1:37)

Check out Chris Jericho talking about the incident in the video below:

Based on how Jericho described the situation, things could have gotten very serious between the two. However, timely intervention by Triple H and Vince McMahon saved the day.

Brock Lesnar has previously been accused of misconduct

Throughout his career, Brock Lesnar has made the news for all the right reasons. From being a force in the WWE to having a successful career outside of it, Brock has achieved a lot of success. However, at times, the Beast Incarnate has also found himself on the wrong side of the fence.

In one such instance, Brock Lesnar was accused of sexual misconduct by former WWE Diva Terri Runnels. During an appearance on a podcast, Runnels claimed that Lesnar once exposed himself to her backstage. Furthermore, she revealed many more shocking details. Runnels said:

"Brock did something that if it was in today's day and time...You know. He showed his pe*is to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits. I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that's been in this business for as long as I have been."

Further, Terri Runnels said that while she admitted Lesnar at that point was projected to get the strap and be the next big thing, what he did was wrong. Previously in 2004 as well, Runnels had spoken about this incident during an interview.

Brock Lesnar's reported schedule this summer

After being indulged in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes for some time now, fans are excited to know what the future of Brock Lesnar holds for him. As per reports, Lesnar is booked to appear on three of the five Monday Night RAW events that are scheduled to take place in July.

If this is true, it means Brock Lesnar will be a key leading up to SummerSlam. In his last match inside the ring, Lesnar faced Cody Rhodes at Night Of Champions. Despite falling victim to multiple Cross Rhodes, Lesnar recollected himself and locked in a Kimura to score a victory over Rhodes.

At SummerSlam, reports suggest that the match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be the final one in their feud. It is also reported that the match will have a massive stipulation which will bring in a lot of excitement for the WWE Universe.

