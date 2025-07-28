Why did former WWE star Sonya Deville retire from wrestling? Reason explained

2025 marked the retirement of some of the most popular names in the WWE. Goldberg battled in his retirement match recently at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which marked the end of his legendary career. John Cena is on his Retirement Tour and will have his final WWE match in December, marking the end of the career of one of the most popular names in the entire world.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has also confirmed that she has retired from in-ring competition recently. The star managed to make a name for herself as an in-ring performer, a manager, and an Assistant General Manager as well during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. The star was a part of a destructive trio involving Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark during the final run of her career, before she was released by the company earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE star addressed her future in the squared circle following her release. The star stated that she had retired from professional wrestling for now and that it would take a while for her to make her in-ring return. This seemingly made it clear that the star had plans to battle in another match in the future.

“Definitely for now. Never say never. But right now, I feel at peace with that. I’m not gonna lie, and I haven’t said this, but it almost is like an open wound, and if I think about wrestling somewhere else, it’s like I was so loyal to the company, it was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m a ride or die type of person in general. So, it’s weird to even think about doing that, but not there," Deville said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Ad

While an injury is not the reason for her retirement at a young age of 31, she could perhaps assume a role as a manager in the future, after her successful run as the Assistant General Manager during her time in WWE.

Fans will have to wait and see what the star has planned for her future next.

Sonya Deville could return to MMA as well following WWE exit

Sonya Deville, before her Stamford-based company debut, garnered some attention in MMA as well. The star, following her release, stated that the chances of her return to the Stamford-based company were the same as the chances of her potential MMA return.

Ad

The star stated that while her family was her prime focus for now, she wasn’t sure of what she had planned for the future. Time will tell if Deville will ever step foot in a wrestling ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE