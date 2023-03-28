Why Gangrel's WWE return at WrestleMania 39 isn't best for business

WWE's WrestleMania 39 is just a few days away, and stars have been preparing for the biggest show of the year. One of the top matches on the card is a grudge match between Edge and Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

The two stars started out as stablemates on the red brand when the Rated R Superstar accepted Finn Balor in The Judgment Day. However, he and the rest of the group turned their backs on Edge and kicked him out of the stable.

Since then, the Hall of Famer has been feuding with the stable for over half a year, but they have been at each other's throats even after exchanging victories in different matches.

It was recently reported that Edge's former mentor Gangrel could appear at WrestleMania 39 and be involved in a spot involving the two stars and Damian Priest inside Hell in a Cell.

Will Gangrel's presence give The Judgment Day an unfair advantage against a long-time WWE friend?

Gangrel was Edge's mentor when he and Christian arrived at WWE in 1998. The trio quickly formed a stable called The Brood and the two young stars began winning titles in no time.

Lately, the Hall of Famer has shown weakness whenever anyone tries to threaten or inflict pain on anyone close to him. Last year, Edge lost an 'I Quit' match because the stable threatened to hit his wife, Beth Phoenix, with a con chair to.

Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix have often been the reasons why Edge was unable to end The Judgment Day in the beginning. The Rated R Superstar could once again lose focus if his former mentor is with him inside Hell in a Cell.

If the tables turn, the Ultimate Opportunist will surrender to the heinous stable again, which is why having Gangrel at WrestleMania 39 is not best for business and could mark another loss in Edge's column.

Do you think having Gangrel involved in Edge's upcoming WWE match will help the Rated R Superstar? Sound off in the comment section below.

