Why would Gunther losing the Intercontinental Championship prove beneficial? Formulating a theory! 

On Monday Night RAW, Gunther is having the time of his life. Since becoming Intercontinental Champion, The Austrian has been on a dominant run. Many consider him one of the greatest IC Champions of all time. However, a recent loss to Chad Gable on RAW suggests WWE might look to end his title reign.

While this would seem catastrophic to many, it could be a positive for The Ring General. If WWE books Gunther to lose the title after he breaks Honky Tonk Man's record of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, the promotion would allow the 36-year-old to explore a lot more.

If Gunther drops the Intercontinental Title, he can challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Watching him face Seth Rollins or Shinsuke Nakamura will be an absolute delight for fans. Also, many in the WWE Universe believe the Austrian is ready to hold the championship.

Overall, if Gunther is made to drop his Intercontinental Championship, it will leave him with several opportunities. He could also have a potential feud with Brock Lesnar if not an immediate title opportunity.

Since the duo shared the ring at Royal Rumble, fans have wanted to see them compete.

Wrestling veteran criticized WWE for Gunther's current feud

On Monday Night RAW this week, the Austrian defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. While the former was able to retain his title, he lost the match due to being counted out. This was The Ring General's first defeat in 500 days.

While many were happy Gable had received a significant push, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized WWE for dragging the feud. On Legion of RAW, Russo also claimed Gable and Gunther would collide at WWE Payback.

"But again, bro, it's a count-out. So what are they doing? Dragging it out, dragging it out. Now they'll be another match between them. Do they have another at the next PLE? That's all it is. Just keep dragging it out." [24:53 - 25:19]

Check out what Vince Russo said about The Ring General's current feud in the video below:

If The Ring General and Chad Gable clash at Payback, it will be interesting to see whether WWE book the former to win the match. Considering he is close to breaking Honky Tonk Man's record, many would want to see the Austrian achieve this feat in his WWE career.

Regardless of what happens, the future seems exciting on RAW.

