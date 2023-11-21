Why is it imperative for Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley to have a confrontation at Survivor Series: WarGames? Crucial aspect explored

Randy Orton, much to Rhea Ripley’s shock, is the fifth man for Team Cody Rhodes at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The Viper’s return was announced by The American Nightmare himself on the November 20, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

The fans have been wanting to witness a confrontation between Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley ever since the latter joined The Judgment Day. The Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event seems to be the perfect setting for the pair to get involved in a confrontation.

It is imperative for The Legend Killer and The Eradicator to engage in a confrontation this Saturday because of the hype and anticipation around it. Additionally, the possible exchange will make Orton’s stance clear if he is returning as a heel or a babyface.

Orton has been out of active in-ring competition since May 20, 2022. The Viper was forced to take a break from putting his body on the line due to nagging back injuries, something which he had linked to his finisher RKO in the past.

Have Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley crossed paths before?

While Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley have not shared the same ring space, they did cross paths on WWE RAW nearly two years ago. Mami walked past RK-Bro while Orton and Matt Riddle were the RAW Tag Team Champions on the August 30, 2021, episode of the red brand.

It is worth mentioning that Ripley will be in action at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Mami will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark. The duo confronted each other on Monday Night RAW this week.

It remains to be seen if Ripley will emerge as the winner in her title defense against the indomitable Stark. The fans can check out the updated match-card for Survivor Series WarGames 2023 here.

