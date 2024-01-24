Why is the internet heavily trolling Gunther? Revisiting the RAW segment that left fans in splits

Last night, Gunther rudely interrupted Seth Rollins during the opening segment of Monday Night Raw. While the World Heavyweight Champion was giving the WWE Universe an update about his future, the Ring General walked into the ring with Imperium to confront him. And, while his words were both respectful and threatening at the same time, something he said has resulted in him getting trolled heavily online.

Towards the end of the segment, the Intercontinental Champion made known his intent to win the Royal Rumble. It is here, that the fans found some discrepancy in his words. In what was a slip-up on his part, Gunther claimed he would win the match on Sunday. This had the online WWE Universe in stitches, as they reminded him that the Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday.

Now, given the different time zones that the Royal Rumble will be airing, some of the international members of the WWE Universe will be witnessing the event on Sunday. This so happens to be the case in Gunther's native Austria. Nevertheless, it was quite a blunder on his part.

That said, this Saturday is sure to be an exciting one. And, while the Intercontinental Champion did announce that he would be winning the Rumble, The Bull from Vienna isn't the only WWE superstar gunning to be the last man standing. So, whether or not he will be challenging Rollins at WrestleMania 40, we will have to wait and see.

WWE legend would like to see Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Though Gunther made it clear on RAW that he intends to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship (at Wrestlemania) if he wins the Rumble match on January 27, rumors have been circulating for a few weeks now regarding the Intercontinental Champion potentially competing against Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows. A WWE icon is enthusiastic about a hypothetical match that might put The Beast against The Ring General.

That would be none other than WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. On his 83 Weeks podcast, the former general manager of RAW talked about the possible showdown and gave it a positive review. He thinks that it would be a fantastic match at WrestleMania 40.

The two heavyweights did have a brief faceoff at last year's edition of the Royal Rumble. So, to see them clash at WrestleMania would be a treat for the WWE Universe.

Who would you like to see Gunther face at the Showcase of the Immortals? Brock Lesnar or Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

