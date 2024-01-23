Gunther made a terrible botch on WWE RAW this week 

Gunther recently had an unfortunate slip-up during the go-home episode of RAW before WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion returned from paternity leave last week and declared his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 27. The 36-year-old star had an impressive outing at last year's marquee event, where he made it to the final two before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of the first major premium live event of 2024, Gunther confronted Seth "Freakin" Rollins when he was addressing the WWE Universe about the severity of his knee injury.

Rollins confirmed that he suffered a grade-two MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus, which will likely keep him out of action for there to four months. Meanwhile, The Ring General brought up the fact that The Visionary might not make it to WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins, however, clarified that he didn't care about what the doctors told him and proclaimed that he would walk in and out of The Show of Shows as the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Ring General then vowed to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match and dethrone Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals. In the spur of the moment, the Imperium leader made a terrible botch as he said, "On Sunday, I'm going to win the Royal Rumble."

WWE was quick to cover up the foul-up and advertised the graphic of the 2024 Royal Rumble, which will take place on Saturday.

Is Gunther the modern-day version of Randy Orton?

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin compared The Ring General to Randy Orton:

"He [Gunther] kind of reminds me of Randy [Orton], to be honest. Just in his demeanor, his movements, and even his build, to some degree. The first time I saw Gunther, he was like a hundred pounds heavier, and I didn’t see the appeal, but I haven’t seen the appeal in a lot of people who turned out to be phenomenal," he said.

Whether or not the Imperium leader becomes the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, he will have an uphill task on Monday Night RAW next week. He will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Kofi Kingston.

