Possible Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 40 plan "would be awesome," WWE legend says

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on Brock Lesnar possibly going one-on-one with Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

It has been widely reported that Lesnar could return ahead of WWE's biggest show of the year on April 6-7. The Beast Incarnate has never faced Gunther in a singles bout. However, they did face off briefly in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said a blockbuster clash between the two heavyweights is bound to be of interest to WWE fans:

"I mean, aesthetically, the poster! Just the poster gets me excited. That's great, that's a great option. That would be awesome. Great for Gunther too." [2:13:59 – 2:14:16]

Gunther currently holds the Intercontinental Championship, a title Lesnar has never won during his WWE career.

Eric Bischoff raises one concern about Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther

Several high-profile matches are expected to occur at WrestleMania 40, including CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and/or The Rock. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul has also been heavily speculated.

Although Eric Bischoff is keen to witness Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther, he wonders whether WWE would be wise to delay the match:

"Two great characters, kinda in some ways similar, not physically but in terms of their character. But doesn't it feel like it's all too much all at once? I'm asking this as a question, I don't know. This is the first time I've heard Brock's coming back, or maybe coming back. But wouldn't you just wanna spread some of this out a little bit? There's just so much good stuff. Are you really maximizing it if it's all happening at once?" [2:15:30 – 2:16:08]

Bischoff also gave his thoughts on whether an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship triple threat match could take place at WrestleMania 40.

