WWE legend dislikes possible idea for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 opponent remains unclear, with just over two months to go before the event. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes a recent suggestion involving The Rock would not benefit The American Nightmare in the long run.

The Rock recently returned to WWE and strongly hinted that he wants to face his real-life cousin Roman Reigns. Rhodes was widely expected to be Reigns' WrestleMania 40 opponent, but that spot now looks set to go to The Rock.

It has been rumored that WWE's decision-makers could book a match between Reigns, Rhodes, and The Rock at WrestleMania 40. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained why that idea would not be good for Rhodes even if he wins:

"I don't like that because now you're giving it to Cody with a dent. It's like, 'Here's this beautiful new car. I'm giving it to you. You've worked so hard. I'm gonna really reward you for all your efforts. Yeah, I know there's a dent in the side but just pretend it's not there.' I don't know, I don't like that outcome at all." [1:47:19 – 1:47:39]

WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7.

Could Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock really happen?

The 2024 Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes will also be in action as a participant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes is almost certain to challenge for Reigns' title at WrestleMania 40 if both men emerge from the Royal Rumble with victories. Regardless of the outcomes, Eric Bischoff does not think a WrestleMania triple threat would be best for business:

"Nothing surprises me anymore. Could it happen? Sure. Do I think it'll happen? No, for the very reason I just mentioned because then Cody going forward has got a dent, and I just don't think that makes sense to me." [1:47:45 – 1:48:00]

Bischoff also named two WWE stars that could realistically dethrone Reigns in the near future.

How would you book Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

