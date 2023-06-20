Why did Jason Jordan retire from WWE? Know what ended his in-ring career at 29

Jason Jordan made a name for himself in Triple H’s version of NXT before he landed on the main roster in 2016. He also happens to be the first person to hold the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. Sky was the limit for the young star until he was forced to retire from active in-ring competition in 2018.

Jason Jordan’s in-ring career was cut short by a career-threatening neck injury. He was supposed to face Kurt Angle in the Hall of Famer’s farewell match at WrestleMania 34, but his injury forced WWE to scrap those plans. Baron Corbin ended up replacing Jordan as Kurt’s opponent at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019.

Jordan was just 29 years old when he was forced to step away from the squared circle. The former amateur wrestler won gold in all three tag team divisions of WWE. His first tag team gold win came alongside Chad Gable as American Alpha at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

The duo was drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2016 WWE Draft. They immediately set their sights on the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Jordan and Gable finally won the titles in a Four Corners Elimination Match on the December 27, 2016, episode of SmackDown.

It is worth mentioning that Jason Jordan’s RAW Tag Team Championship win didn’t come alongside Chad Gable. Instead, he won the gold with Seth Rollins on the December 25, 2017, episode of RAW.

This would be his last title win in WWE, as he was forced to retire from physical competition due to his neck injury.

Is Jason Jordan still contracted to WWE?

For those unaware, Jordan has been working as a WWE producer since his in-ring injury. He made his first televised appearance in over two years when he appeared during a segment also involving Jeff Hardy on the May 29, 2020, episode of SmackDown.

It was reported in April 2021 that he had been promoted to a new role of lead producer. He would show up once again on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown to celebrate the birthday of his kayfabe father, Kurt Angle.

Most recently, he appeared on the June 2, 2023, episode of the blue brand to help break up the fight between WWE Women’s Champion Asuka and former RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes