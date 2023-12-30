Why is JD McDonagh not with The Judgment Day at WWE show? Analyzing potential reason

The Judgment Day is at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Canada for a WWE live event tonight. Finn Balor posted a picture of the crew on his Instagram handle ahead of the show. The picture shows Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, with R-Truth in the background.

Fans might be wondering about the whereabouts of JD McDonagh amid his absence from the house show. As it turns out, the Irish Ace doesn’t have his travel papers for Canada, as revealed by his mentor Finn Balor.

Check out the post below:

It is worth mentioning that McDonagh lost the “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” match against R-Truth on the December 18, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Damian Priest later confirmed that the Irish star was still a member of the faction.

It remains to be seen if McDonagh will regroup with his “former” stablemates at the special Day 1 edition of WWE RAW next Monday night. The show will feature multiple title matches in addition to tag team wrestling. Fans can check out the card here.

What happened the last time The Judgment Day appeared on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day last appeared on the December 18, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Creed Brothers in the main event of the show.

Julius and Brutus Creed brought the fight to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The former NXT Tag Team Champions, however, failed to beat The Judgment Day for their titles. The match also featured a scary spot involving Brutus Creed and Damian Priest.

The villainous stable remains dominant on Monday nights for now, but It remains to be seen what 2024 will bring for Priest, Balor, and the rest of the group.