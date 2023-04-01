Why is Jerry Lawler not at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony? Details on what happened to The King

Jerry Lawler could not physically attend the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 as he is still recovering from his stroke. In February this year, wrestling fans grew concerned as it was shared that The King suffered a medical episode at his home in Fort Myers, Florida.

In an update on his social media, the former RAW commentator is now discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. The update also mentioned that doctors are positive for a full recovery.

"Update on Jerry Lawler: He has been moved from ICU & as of now being discharged tomorrow to return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech and cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery and Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon [sic]," his Twitter account said.

WWE @WWE



Great to see you King, looking great!



#WWEHOF There was never a rivalry quite like @JerryLawler vs. @ndykaufman Great to see you King, looking great! There was never a rivalry quite like @JerryLawler vs. @ndykaufman! Great to see you King, looking great! 👑 #WWEHOF https://t.co/LkZ2Ana0gk

Although the 2007 WWE Hall of Famer was unable to attend this year's ceremony in person, The King appeared through a special pre-recorded video. He noted that most of his special moments in wrestling occurred in the presence of Andy Kaufman.

Jerry Lawler introduced Jimmy Hart, who later welcomed the Kaufman family after sharing stories about his time with the comedian.

Andy Kaufman's family mentioned Jerry Lawler at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony

The former RAW commentator may not be present at this year's ceremony, but his contributions to the sport are indeed ones that different professionals have recognized years later. The Kaufman family told fans how important Jerry Lawler was to Andy Kaufman.

After Jimmy Hart introduced the Kaufman family, they thanked Jerry Lawler for making the induction possible. For those unaware, Lawler and Kaufman were best known for their feud back in Memphis wrestling.

WWE @WWE



The late "Andy saw the beauty in this world and that's why he ignored all the people who told him to stop wrestling." 🥹The late @ndykaufman 's family joins us for his #WWEHOF induction. "Andy saw the beauty in this world and that's why he ignored all the people who told him to stop wrestling." 🥹The late @ndykaufman's family joins us for his #WWEHOF induction. https://t.co/DzUiiMGxLY

Andy's family went on to detail how much he loved wrestling. His brother shared a story about how they would copy wrestling moves from television in their bedroom when they were young.

The rest of the family continued to tell the story of how the late comedian enjoyed the theatrics in wrestling. They even expressed how Andy Kaufman ignored the warnings about being involved in the sport, stating that it could harm his career. Despite this, Andy continued his journey in professional wrestling.

Lawler's importance and various accomplishments in wrestling are ones that many fans can't forget, especially Andy Kaufman and his family, who helped make the comedian's dreams come true.

Sportskeeda wishes Jerry "The King" Lawler a speedy and healthy recovery.

