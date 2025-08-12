Why Jey Uso is getting a World Heavyweight Championship shot at WWE Clash in Paris explained

WWE Superstar Jey Uso's addition to the Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match, now official for Clash in Paris, also set to feature defending champion Seth Rollins and fellow challengers LA Knight and CM Punk on last night's RAW, has raised some eyebrows. However, the revelation of recent backstage developments has put it into better perspective and seemingly explained why WWE went ahead with the decision.

Reportedly, WWE is planning to announce a PLE set to be held on September 20, the same night as AEW All Out, one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest events of the year. This would follow the trend of the global juggernaut counterprogramming some of AEW's biggest shows this year.

It would also be three weeks following Clash in Paris and three weeks ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth, which would continue the trend of more frequent WWE PLEs in 2025, and six weeks may indeed be a long gap between events, considering that Survivor Series: WarGames will have a similarly long gap following Crown Jewel.

With Triple H wanting to put together a massive card to rival All Out, he may be saving the blowoff to CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins until the TBA September PLE. As for the reason for not just continuing with a Triple Threat Match or adding Roman Reigns to it instead, a Triple Threat situation would have made it obvious that Knight would take the pin, which is something that would really irk fans.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is probably not being added to the match so that he does not have to take another loss, thus protecting his character. As the conquering babyface, Reigns has never been the underdog. He has always been the Big Dog. Failure to accomplish his goals time and again might gradually begin to subside the aura of the Original Tribal Chief. With Reigns already announced for the show, though, he may be set to go one-on-one with Bronson Reed, someone he has developed a strong individual conflict with of late.

Inserting Jey Uso into the Fatal Four-Way keeps him hot and mixed up with top stars on RAW and in the biggest story on the brand. It also sows the seeds for WarGames in November, if WWE is planning to keep the match exclusive to RAW and obviously set on the conflict between The Vision and those who seek to deter its manifestation. Additionally, The YEET Man has yet to receive his rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship and also has a big recent win to his name: pinning Bronson Reed at SummerSlam in the tag team match that also involved Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker.

When was the last time Jey Uso was in France for a WWE PLE?

Even the last time Jey Uso was in France, for Backlash 2024, he challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship. He wrestled Damian Priest for the title after winning a multi-man qualifier for the number-one contendership, with an injured CM Punk having aided The YEET Man and costing Drew McIntyre that opportunity on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

While The Judgment Day eventually cost him the title match, the night is best remembered for perhaps the greatest crowd in the history of WWE showering everyone with amazing reactions, from the crowd singing along to Cody Rhodes' "Kingdom" to the famous "Il est vraiment" chant for AJ Styles and the way they were the perfect audience for the main event.

In a year when we have had some incredible entrances, Jey Uso's entrance to open that show, just weeks after WrestleMania 40, was voted the best one of the year. It was a moment of pure magic and, in many ways, instrumental in the real-life Bloodline member receiving a true main event push earlier this year. If fans can outdo Lyon on August 31, we could be in for minutes upon minutes of YEETing alongside Jey Uso at Clash in Paris.

