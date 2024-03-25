Why Jimmy and Jey Uso must reunite after WrestleMania 40?

Jimmy and Jey Uso are preparing for their Brother vs. Brother match at WWE WrestleMania 40. This will be one of the rare occasions that two brothers will face off at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it is already considered one of the most anticipated matches on the Mania card.

This match should be the closure in the feud between The Usos, as it wouldn't bring a lot to the company to continue this storyline after 'Mania. There are several reasons why Jey and Jimmy should reunite after their match at WrestleMania 40. One of them is to fulfill their father Rikishi's wish.

The feud between The Usos has seen fans call for Rikishi to show up and become part of the storyline. The Hall of Famer wrestler recently opened up about how things have played out for his sons and how their storyline should continue moving forward.

While speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the veteran said that he was proud of Jimmy and Jey Uso and the way they have built their match. He also noted that it was time to put an end to the feud and wanted his sons to come together after their match at WrestleMania 40.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am to see the boys, as we get closer to WrestleMania, it’s going to be emotional for my family. The dream match that they have asked for is now reality. It’s going to be definitely a treat for the world, and I can only pray that they go out there and perform. I would love to see them walk back together. I would love to see my boys at WrestleMania 40 walk back together, holding back together, holding hands so that story can close." [H/T Fightful]

It would help the tag team division stay competitive

After the split of The Usos and Jey's move to RAW, the landscape of the Tag Team Division changed. Still, teams like The Judgment Day, DIY, and The New Day have kept fans' interest intact.

However, this could change soon, as Damian Priest could go back to singles action and attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. With that in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise if The Judgment Day breaks up and leaves the tag team division, with Priest and Finn Balor getting back to singles competition.

If this happens, it would be inevitable for WWE to have an Usos reunion, as it would help the division stay competitive, and both wrestlers keep their careers on track. In addition, The Usos' reunion will create new storylines, as they have unfinished business with their tag team rivals from their time with The Bloodline.

Unless they reunite, Jimmy and Jey Uso could see their careers stall

Jimmy Uso has already cost his brother the WWE Universal Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. His actions led to the build-up of the match after Jey Uso left the Bloodline and turned into a babyface a few months ago.

With The Bloodline being on SmackDown, there are not many directions WWE can move to to extend the story past WrestleMania. Jey Uso is not expected to become a contender for any of the major WWE titles soon, so it is very likely his career could stall going forward. The same goes for Jimmy Uso, whose current role has been limited to his time with The Bloodline.

Instead, it would make sense for The Usos to reunite and re-enter the Tag Team Division. Jimmy and Jey Uso are considered the most successful tag team in WWE history, so getting back to competition would help both superstars keep their careers on track after WrestleMania 40.

