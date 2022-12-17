Why did John Cena apologize to Kevin Owens and his son?

WWE has officially announced John Cena's return match for the final SmackDown of 2022. The Cenation Leader will be teaming up with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. The 16-time world champion appeared on the big screen and did a lengthy promo about how he accepted KO's invitation to team up with him on December 30.

Kevin Owens and John Cena go back long in their WWE careers. The Prizefighter made his main roster debut in 2015 by facing John Cena, who was the United States Champion back then. Since then, the two men have had an intense rivalry and a friendship backstage. One instance of their friendship stems from the fact that the former Universal Champion's son in a big fan of Cena.

There was one instance when Cena apologized to Owens and his son for not shaking hands with him after a WWE show. Owens told a great story about the incident when his son got to meet his hero for the first time.

"John Cena handwrote a letter to my son, like two full pages. One time WWE had a show at the Bell Centre and I took my son. I was second row and just wanted my son to be able to shake John Cena's hand, and when your match ended I rushed the guardrail with my son just like any other fan would, and instead of coming around the ring and shaking hands, he just left. When I told him about this incident, he said I feel terrible, please tell Owen I'm sorry.' And the letter was John basically apologizing for that."

WWE @WWE



has found a tag team partner for his match against



and his name is SURPRISE! @FightOwensFight has found a tag team partner for his match against @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn for the DEC. 30th episode of #SmackDown ....and his name is @JohnCena SURPRISE! @FightOwensFight has found a tag team partner for his match against @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn for the DEC. 30th episode of #SmackDown....and his name is @JohnCena! 🔥 https://t.co/sYclbnE5cW

If you're interested in sports betting, the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

John Cena and Kevin Owens' 2015 feud

One of the more enjoyable WWE television moments in 2015 was John Cena's reign as United States Champion. He competed in a variety of exciting matchups in his weekly open challenge. He fought against Rusev, Dean Ambrose, Neville, Stardust, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro, among others.

During the same open challenge, Owens was the one who confronted Cena. He made an immediate impression, disregarding the fans. When Cena decided to introduce him, Owens responded without fear, spoke down to him, and delivered a fantastic promo on how hard he had to work to reach where he is now.

Kevin Owens took out Cena with a hefty blow and stood tall in his first appearance on the main roster. From there, The Prizefighter and the 16-time world champion found themselves in a match at the Elimination Chamber and put on an enthralling battle, which Owens won.

Do you think Cena and Owens will be able to beat Reigns and Zayn on December 30? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : Do you think John Cena and Kevin Owens will be able to beat Reigns and Zayn on 30 December? Yes No 0 votes