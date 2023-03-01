Why does John Cena follow so many people on Twitter? Possible hack on how to get him to follow you

John Cena is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment and Hollywood. The sixteen-time World Champion was a mainstay in the WWE spotlight for most of his two-decade-long career. In recent years, Cena has taken a step away from the wrestling ring to pursue a successful acting career.

Furthermore, Cena regularly contributes to the "Make A Wish" foundation, having granted around 650 wishes. As a result of his active endeavors, he has become a beloved and revered popular figure. Consequently, The Champ has a strong presence on social media, especially Twitter.

The Peacemaker star has 14 million plus followers on Twitter, which befits his sky-high popularity and massive presence in the entertainment industry. However, The Champ surprisingly follows over 550,000 users on the same social media platform.

It turns out that Cena actively keeps in touch with his fan base and their interactions on Twitter. Consequently, it is quite possible to receive a follow-back from The Franchise Player of the PG-Era.

The hack to getting a follow back is liking and interacting with his tweets. This will show the WWE legend that you are genuinely interested in the content he provides on social media. The more keen users might tag him occasionally or make custom posters to grab his attention.

Eventually, John Cena might follow his actively engaged user. For wrestling and film enthusiasts, the follow-back would mean great credibility and acceptance from one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

John Cena is set to make his WWE return next week

The Road to WrestleMania kicks into fifth gear in Boston next Monday when John Cena returns to shake things up massively on The Road to The Show of Shows. This marks The Champ's first appearance for WWE in 2023. He was last seen wrestling alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of 2022.

Austin Theory has announced that he will confront the 16-time World Champion live next week. Theory hasn't shied away from belittling Cena in the past, often taking issue with the respect and attention the future Hall of Famer gets.

Theory and Cena are rumored to collide in a mega one-on-one dream match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Assuming A-Town Down doesn't lose the championship before the show, it could be for the prestigious US Championship, the same belt that catapulted Cena's career to excellent heights.

Despite his part-time status and age, John Cena remains a pivotal component of the wrestling family. He has left an indelible footprint on the industry; everyone admires his dedication to the business.

