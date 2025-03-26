Why is John Cena not revealing details on his alliance with The Rock? The answer is in plain sight

It has been a while since the WWE Universe was introduced to heel John Cena. The 47-year-old is doing everything he can to elicit boos from the crowd, and so far it is working. However, there are some doubts surrounding his new character. Fans are still waiting for an explanation regarding his partnership with The Rock, which begs the question, why hasn't Cena said anything?

Well, as the title suggests, the answer is in plain sight. There is one thing John Cena has made clear ever since he turned heel: He wants to ruin professional wrestling. He wants to ruin the one thing the fans love and that is why he refuses to tell them about his partnership with The Rock.

John Cena is aiming to give the WWE Universe the exact opposite of what they want. They want him to fight, but he won't. They want him to get new entrance music, but Cena likes his old theme. They don't want him to win at WrestleMania 41, he plans on doing the exact opposite. So, with that in mind, if they want an explanation about him and The Rock, The Franchise Player refuses to give it.

To reiterate, Cena wants to ruin wrestling, and by keeping mum about The Rock, he is doing just that. Of course, there could be some other explanation altogether for his decision. After all, this is nothing more than speculation.

John Cena wants to erase Ric Flair from history

The main reason John Cena turned heel was because he wanted to go to WrestleMania. Granted, he won the Elimination Chamber match, but winning a record-breaking 17th World Championship is no easy feat. So, siding with The Rock seemed like the right decision.

As things stand, Cena shares the record for most World Championships reigns with Ric Flair. Recently, The Nature Boy was name-dropped in The Cenation Leader's latest promo. Along with ruining wrestling, he wants to erase Flair's name from history. Cena will achieve that once he defeats Cody Rhodes to win his 17th title.

Week after week, this Cena heel run gets better and better. Everyone wants to see if their once-beloved hero will prevail as WWE's newest villain at WrestleMania 41. However, at this point, all one can do is wait and watch.

