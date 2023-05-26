Why does John Cena not talk about his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh? Hear his explanation

John Cena has been married to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, since October 2020. While many are aware of the Hollywood actor, not much is known about his wife. The two were spotted multiple times, and she would accompany him to events, but their relationship is mostly kept lowkey.

Before John Cena met his current wife, he was tied with fellow superstar Nikki Bella. Their relationship was featured in both Total Divas and Total Bellas. Due to the publicity, every single moment and problem they experienced was well-known. Years later, John's married life is the complete opposite. While fans are definitely aware, it's something he keeps away from the cameras.

While on the TODAY show, John Cena revealed that he chooses to keep his relationship private as he wants to retain their intimacy. Sharing that he and Shay believed that their information should not be shared by a lot of people.

"We have core values which we both believe in, and one of those is keeping our information to us and those extremely close to our inner circle," he said. "I couldn’t be happier, but I think a way for us to keep our intimacy is by keeping it intimate."

Shay Shariatzadeh was born on September 21, 1990. She was born in Iran but resides in Vancouver, Canada. She graduated from the University of British Columbia with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering.

How did John Cena meet his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

As an actor and WWE star, it's no surprise that The Cenation Leader comes across a lot of people during his projects. As it turns out, he met his wife while filming for a movie.

During an interview, John Cena revealed he crossed paths with Shay at a restaurant while filming for Playing with Fire. Due to their meeting, he considers the 2019 film as one of his most memorable projects.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special. There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her... that's when it started."

Despite the public nature of his career, it's good to see that the Cenation Leader could somewhat keep his personal business away from the spotlight.

