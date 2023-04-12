Why doesn't John Cena want kids? The WWE legend explains his choice

John Cena, The People’s Champ, has always been an entertainer first. He puts his fans and audience before everything else. That is one of the prime reasons he has been able to breakthrough and find success within the WWE Universe and Hollywood.

However, this doesn’t mean that he hasn’t paid attention to his personal life. John Cena is currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh, with the couple tying the knot in 2020. Generally, one of the next steps following marriage is planning for kids, and this is something The People’s Champ doesn’t want to do.

For an extremely long time, John Cena has maintained his stance on having kids. He has clarified that he doesn’t want to have children because of the life he leads and the dreams he has. He does not want to be an absentee parent, and he knows how difficult it will be for him to be a parent while chasing dreams and goals.

He explained his point of view when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting Suicide Squad 2 where he played the role of The Peacemaker.

"I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

His stance on parenthood is why WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and John Cena called off their engagement and split in 2018 after being together for seven years. Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena seem to have settled into married life despite his stance on parenthood.

Is John Cena warming up to the idea of kids?

The People’s Champ renewed his vows with wife Shay Shariatzadeh in Vancouver, Canada in 2022. They wanted to make it special and rented out a beautiful place for the ceremony. Back in 2020, they kept the ceremony private to avoid overwhelming attention.

Now, a source revealed to US Weekly that Cena might be warming up to the idea of having kids. Even though Shay and Cena are going with the flow, it's possible that The People’s Champ is ready for the responsibility and both of them would someday love to be parents.

