Why didn't John Cena win the Intercontinental Championship? 

John Cena is one of the biggest stars WWE has ever produced. He is a multi-time world champion who has main-evented WrestleMania on multiple occasions.

Although he has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the pro-wrestling industry, he still hasn't won the Intercontinental Championship.

Why is that so?

The simplest answer could be that he simply didn't get the opportunity to do so. For the majority of his career, Cena went after the World Championships. He won the Tag Team Championships alongside unconventional partners and won the United States Championship as his rivals were United States Champions and the title was mostly on the same brand as him.

However, the case was different with the Intercontinental Championship. He was introduced as a free agent when the company had its brand split in 2016. He spent most of his time on SmackDown feuding with AJ Styles. Other times in his career, he was involved in heated rivalries with the likes of Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, The Rock, and The Nexus.

Fans may expect an Intercontinental Title reign from John Cena in the future

John Cena has turned his attention to Hollywood and has become a successful movie actor. Unfortunately, fans rarely get to see him in WWE.

However, the Leader of the Cenation makes sure to wrestle as often as he can to make his fans happy. The last time Cena was seen in WWE was at SummerSlam 2021 where he suffered a loss against Roman Reigns.

There were rumors of his return at Royal Rumble 2022, but unfortunately, they didn't turn out to be true. Hopefully, the former world champion will soon make a comeback and finally win the Intercontinental Title.

Winning the title will also make him a Grand Slam Champion, a feat that only all-time greats have achieved so far. He deserves a reign with the prestigious title before he finally retires.

As of now, Sami Zayn has been an entertaining Intercontinental Champion. If he holds the title long enough, fans might see a dream rivalry between the Master Strategist and The Leader of the Cenation.

