Why was Logan Paul attacked by fans at recent outing? All you need to know about the incident

Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy, and now the 28-year-old WWE Superstar is once again in the sights of furious fans.

Paul and KSI, who once faced off against one another in a boxing match in 2018, began working together in 2022, founding the Hydration company called PRIME. Both Logan and JJ's teams have been pushing the brand nonstop since then.

The British YouTuber even appeared in a PRIME mascot outfit at WrestleMania 39 during The Maverick's match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

In a continued effort to push their brand, Logan Paul and KSI recently appeared in Copenhagen, Denmark, during a tour in Europe, only to be pelted by bottles of PRIME by the raucous crowd.

Security quickly rushed in to escort the duo away from the situation, but both KSI and Paul were seen smiling as it all went down.

As it turns out, this was all a publicity stunt orchestrated by the founders of PRIME Hydration, with willing fans excited to be a part of the show.

Logan Paul set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Logan Paul returned to WWE RAW for the first time since his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 Night One. Paul spoke to the WWE Universe atop a ladder, mere feet away from the MITB briefcases, to reveal that he'd been added to the ladder match.

Paul will face Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest in the 14th annual MITB event. Considering Logan has a history with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, one would assume he's the likely target for the social media megastar.

This is the first ladder match for Logan and is just the kind of contest for the risk-taking star to shine in. Considering the incredible spot we got between him and Ricochet at the Royal Rumble, we can expect even more on Saturday. Thankfully, it doesn't look like any of those PRIME bottles did any damage days before the big match.

