Why are main roster stars challenging the NXT roster? Exploring possible reasons

Next week, NXT is set to witness the return of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary is scheduled to defend his title against Bron Breakker after the latter initially challenged him to a match. Despite being on the main roster, Rollins' willingness to come to the developmental brand is not shocking.

After all, he is not the only main roster wrestler returning to the white and gold brand. The last few weeks have seen wrestlers like Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke compete at the developmental brand. This rise in established wrestlers competing at the brand in yellow leads to a question about why they are doing so.

The answer to a question like that would be simple. Since its establishment, NXT has been viewed as a developmental brand. While that is still the case, sending main roster wrestlers to show might be WWE's attempt to push it as a massive brand like RAW and SmackDown.

This reason looks apt considering how things are developing. Time after time, the brand puts up unique cards together, which leaves the entire WWE Universe in awe.

NXT is set to host a two-week special starting next week

This week, fans were left in awe after Seth Rollins announced he would accept Bron Breakker's challenge and wrestle at the latter's brand.

However, they were further treated to more good news as Shawn Michaels announced the NXT Gold Rush, which will commence next week.

With its first night scheduled on June 20, Gold Rush will be a two-week special program for the WWE Universe. The show's first week consists of great matches like the ones between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

In the show's second week, the WWE Universe will witness Carmelo Hayes defend his title against Baron Corbin. The brand's Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, will be in action as she defends her title against Thea Hall.

Carmelo Hayes attacked Baron Corbin this week on NXT

Two weeks ago, Baron Corbin appeared out of nowhere on NXT and beat up Carmelo Hayes. Since that appearance, it was clear that somewhere in his mind, the free agent was hoping for a shot at Hayes' title.

This week, Corbin faced Ilja Dragunov in a No. 1 contender match for Hayes' championship. While Corbin was victorious in this contest, Carmelo Hayes attacked him immediately after the match.

Hayes hit his finisher on Corbin, and the fans gave the former a huge pop, chanting his name. Then Hayes raised his championship belt and stood tall over a fallen Baron Corbin. This segment has generated a lot of excitement for the match between the duo during week two of the Gold Rush.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes