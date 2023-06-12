Why did Mandy Rose leave former world champion heartbroken? All you need to know about the incident

Mandy Rose and Otis were one of the greatest on-screen love stories in recent WWE history. A story of a gorgeous woman and a beast of a man won the hearts of everyone in the WWE Universe. Like every other love story, this story had a villain, this time in the form of Dolph Ziggler.

The show-off was also interested in Rose and created many problems for Otis. This feud was settled at WrestleMania 36 when Mandy Rose helped Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler and sealed their night with a kiss.

In conversation with Sam Roberts, Dolph Ziggler looked back on this story with fondness. He also revealed that he was left heartbroken with one major regret when he saw Mandy Rose and Otis kissing after their WrestleMania 36 victory.

"This is the most beautiful story I've ever been a part of in his company. I'm so proud of it and I got all I wanted, not to wrestle in front of you guys. That would have been awesome. That moment where I get punched in the balls and Otis picks up Mandy and they kiss, and I'm heartbroken that this is not in front of 80,000 people and it broke my heart because it was the payoff to a long story."

Following that match, Mandy Rose got into a feud with real-life friend Sonya Deville. Months later, she was drafted to NXT and went on to become the greatest NXT Women's Champion in history.

WWE Superstar could potentially follow in Mandy Rose's footsteps to rejuvenate their career

Dana Brooke's WWE career has not exactly gone the way WWE fans expected. Apart from her entertaining storyline for the WWE 24/7 Championship with Reggie and the half the RAW roster, there aren't many memorable storylines that Brooke was a part of.

On the latest edition of NXT, Dana Brooke returned to the brand to take part in a battle royal to get a shot at Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. Brooke didn't win the match. However, she made it to the final three of that match.

While many people see going back to NXT as a step back, this could be an excellent opportunity for Brooke to make a strong comeback. Mandy Rose went back to NXT a few years ago and became a huge name for the company. Mandy Rose led one of the greatest female heel factions of the last decade and was the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history. She came out much stronger than people expected and was loved by the fans even more.

Another prime example is Finn Balor. The Prince went back to NXT in 2019. He came back much stronger, and is now part of the Judgement Day and has been in some memorable storylines. While Dana Brooke will have to re-discover herself, NXT could be the perfect platform for her.

