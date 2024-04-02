Why is Paul Heyman getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia? The legend reveals it himself

Wrestling legend Paul Heyman will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Wiseman will be recognized for his contributions to the pro wrestling business including managing stars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk.

The 58-year-old will make an emotional return to Philadelphia, a city synonymous with the outspoken New Yorker. He was the creative mastermind behind ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) which was based in the City of Brotherly Love.

Paul Heyman spoke to NBC sports anchor John Clark about his WWE Hall of Fame induction and admitted he couldn't turn Philadelphia down.

"It's WrestleMania 40. It's in Philly, birthplace of ECW. It would be disrespectful to what we started in Philly with ECW if I didn't accept it in Philly."

Expand Tweet

ECW was known for its hardcore wrestling style, boasting names such as Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and Sabu. Heyman was an important part of the Land of Extreme's story which unfortunately ended in April 2001 when they declared bankruptcy.

Paul Heyman took his creative wisdom into WWE and worked in various roles including SmackDown's General Manager. He's since stepped into the role of Reigns' Wiseman but the Hall of Fame inductee is greeted by thousands of fans chanting 'ECW' when visiting Philly with his Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns will induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Universe has been pondering which of Paul Heyman's past and present allies would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. He spent years managing Brock Lesnar and was crucial in CM Punk's emergence into the Stamford-based company.

However, it was confirmed on this week's Monday Night RAW that Roman Reigns has the honor of inducting Heyman. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion informed The Rock that he needed to leave to write his speech.

Heyman broke the fourth wall and informed the WWE Universe:

"For those of you who don't understand what you've just learned is that The Tribal Chief will induct me into the Hall of Fame this Friday."

Expand Tweet

Reigns is on day 1308 of his historic Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign and Heyman's been alongside him most of the way. The ECW legend has been instrumental in helping The Head of the Table become the dastardly heel we see today.

The duo have had their hiccups such as when Reigns fired Heyman in 2021 amid a feud with Lesnar. They soon reconciled and shared a close bond that fans will no doubt hear more about from The Tribal Chief at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.