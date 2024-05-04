Why did Paul Heyman pull Roman Reigns from the WWE Draft 2024? Exploring the reason

Paul Heyman initially stated that Roman Reigns withdrew his name from the draft pool this year, preventing him from being traded to any specific brand. However, during a recent episode of SmackDown, the Wiseman revealed the true circumstances.

For those unaware, the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown has already aired live in France and some other locations. This potentially spoils this episode of the blue brand for viewers in different time zones where the show is taped.

Meanwhile, in this episode, Paul Heyman revealed that he pulled Roman Reigns from the Draft on its own to save him from whatever happening in Bloodline right now.

This new twist unfolded when Paul Heyman confronted Nick Aldis backstage. Heyman requested to pull Kevin Owens and Randy Orton from their Backlash match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. However, Aldis denied the request. Soon, Aldis was surprised when Heyman revealed that he hadn't spoken to Roman Reigns since his loss at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

Heyman also disclosed that he decided to pull Reigns from the draft pool and had no conversation with Reigns about the same. He cited the reason that he couldn't subject Roman to whatever was happening in the Bloodline in his absence.

This development suggests that Heyman wants Reigns to stay away from the current events unfolding under Solo Sikoa's leadership in the Bloodline. Not only this but this also adds a new layer of intrigue to the Samoan Saga. Overall, It will be captivating to see how things unfold when Reigns eventually makes his return.

Who is the real Tribal Chief according to Paul Heyman?

During the first-ever RKO Show, Paul Heyman confronts Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, attempting to convince them to withdraw from their Backlash match. The Viper responds by questioning Heyman about who the real Tribal Chief is in The Bloodline. Heyman cleverly deflects, asserting that the world knows there is only one Tribal Chief.

Following this exchange, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attack Owens and Orton. Despite the assault, both Orton and Owens manage to recover.

Expand Tweet

However, Heyman's words seemingly indicate that he still considers Roman Reigns to be the true Tribal Chief in The Bloodline. This is due to the former Undisputed Champion used to have acknowledgment from the crowd wherever he goes.

In addition, when the France crowd was chanting 'We Want Roman' chants, Heyman acknowledged their sentiments, expressing his own longing for Reigns' presence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback