Why are people scared of Rhea Ripley's driving? Judgment Day member spills the tea!

Rhea Ripley has solidified herself as one of the pioneers of WWE’s Women’s Division of the current era. She is thriving in the industry as a top heel while being a part of the top heel faction of WWE, The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley and others have shown a close bond as members of the faction. They always have each other’s back and work together like a well-oiled machine. However, their bond isn’t limited to just the squared circle, but goes beyond into real life as well.

During a conversation, Damian Priest was asked about The Judgment Day members’ pet peeves when they’re traveling together. Priest revealed an interesting detail about Rhea Ripley’s driving and car preference!

“Rhea driving is terrifying. She always chooses the biggest truck that she can find and can’t park anywhere.”

Dominik Mysterio | Fansite @DomMysterioFans Interview - Preview



@ArcherOfInfamy Spills the tea…



@RheaRipley_WWE’s Driving is terrifying & apparently can’t park?!



@DomMysterio35 Has random taste in Music?!



TJD Laugh nonstop when travelling together!



Interview dropping NEXT WEEK

@TribLIVE | @JustinLaBar NEWInterview - Preview@ArcherOfInfamy Spills the tea…@RheaRipley_WWE’s Driving is terrifying & apparently can’t park?!@DomMysterio35 Has random taste in Music?!TJD Laugh nonstop when travelling together!Interview dropping NEXT WEEK@TribLIVE | @JustinLaBar pic.twitter.com/KYphyYcqvG

Additionally, Damian Priest provided details about Dominik Mysterio playing a varying range of music without any consistency, such as hip-hop, country, and traditional Mexican music. However, they’re constantly laughing and making the trips memorable.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest wanted to work together before The Judgment Day was formed

Currently, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are running WWE RAW along with Finn Balor and Dominik Priest. The Judgment Day has taken over the red brand, and has ensured no one can surpass them.

However, The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy always wanted to work together in WWE. During an interview, The Eradicator revealed that it could have been the creative team coming up with it, or someone could have seen their online interviews about wishing to work together.

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really."

Ripley and Priest are actually close in real-life and have often appeared on each other’s social media posts.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023