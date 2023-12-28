Why is Queen Sharmell trending? Here's the viral video even non-wrestling fans are talking about

Queen Sharmell recently became a topic of conversation not just in the pro wrestling community but in the basketball world. Unsurprisingly, the legend is idolized by many fans and professionals.

Queen Sharmell joined pro wrestling in 1999 under the WCW umbrella. She signed with WWE in 2001 after the Stamford-based company bought World Championship Wrestling. The star had a brief run as an in-ring performer and backstage interviewer, but she had to retire from active competition after suffering an injury during training.

She is best known for her on-screen alliance with Booker T between 2005 and 2006. Although she didn't spend much time as an in-ring competitor, the 53-year-old is still remembered as one of the most entertaining characters in pro wrestling.

One popular sportsman who grew up watching Queen Sharmell is Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. The basketball player was seen interacting with Booker T and Queen Sharmell backstage on Tuesday before his game against the Houston Rockets. Haliburton's teammate, James Johnson, also greeted the legends backstage.

You can view a clip of their exchange in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Houston Rockets with a score of 123-117. After the match, Haliburton said he was "locked in" as it was a "WWE Night."

Has Tyrese Haliburton ever been in WWE?

The Indiana Pacers star has met other WWE legends

The Indiana Pacers athlete has admired the Stamford-based promotion's product for years. He previously attended a SmackDown show and took a photo with Triple H backstage. He sat in the front row at Fastlane 2023 before meeting John Cena. Haliburton also interacted with Bayley during the post-show press conference.

As it turns out, wrestling holds much significance for Haliburton. He previously revealed to Indy Star that his late uncle, Gary, introduced him to WWE. The star added that his father would bring him to several WWE events in Wisconsin, and his mother would buy him pay-per-view shows upon request.

Is Queen Sharmell part of the WWE Hall of Fame?

Queen Sharmell is part of the WWE Hall of Fame. She joined the 2022 class and was inducted by wrestling legend and her husband, Booker T. The latter is also part of the Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 as a singles competitor and again in 2019 as part of Harlem Heat with his brother, Stevie Ray.

It's interesting to see how many professionals looked up to WWE Hall of Famers when they were younger.