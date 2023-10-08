"Why the f**k is he shaking hands with air bro" - Tyrese Haliburton meeting John Cena at WWE Fastlane event has NBA fans trolling him

The WWE's John Cena had the chance to meet one of the NBA's rising stars, Tyrese Haliburton, during WWE Fastlane, and fans were ecstatic. As they shared a moment, fans couldn't help but contribute to the ongoing meme of the 13-time WWE champion.

As Cena rose to fame, his catchphrase, "You can't see me" while shaking his hand across his face sideways became iconic. Now, fans constantly make fun of the wrestler-turned-actor as they often joke about his visibility. As they crossed paths recently, fans did just that, fueling the fire of the ongoing meme-lore of the wrestler.

Haliburton meets Cena on WWE Fastlane

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After posting their pictures on X, fans started to meme the moment between the two. Here are some of the best reactions.

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

Fans react to Haliburton and Cena

All jokes aside, it looks like Haliburton was the happiest NBA star during his encounter with Cena. He couldn't contain his smile as they shared pictures together.

Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. It'll be their first game of the preseason, and they'll get their players in good condition to prepare for the 2023-24 NBA season.

John Cena teamed up with LA Knight to take on the Bloodline during Fastlane. A week ago, during SmackDown, Knight signed a contract to be the tag team partner of the veteran wrestler.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Memorial Day massacre" - Magic Johnson recalls Lakers comeback vs. Celtics in 1985 Finals to help Dodgers shake off loss against Diamondbacks

John Cena talked about Shaquille O'Neal's AEW debut

John Cena hasn't been that active in wrestling over the past few years, as he's taken different roles to strengthen his acting career. While he was being interviewed by Shaquille O'Neal and the TNT crew in 2021, he talked about the NBA legend's debut with AEW.

O'Neal and Cena talked about the former MVP's debut with AEW.

"I just wanna say, man, you are one of that Mount Rushmore of sports entertainment," Cena praised Shaq. "It's a shame that you were born so large and so gifted on the basketball court, because you could've been something in WWE. I still think you can be."

Shaq wrestled against Cody Rhodes in AEW Dynamite and even had the chance to powerbomb the famed wrestler.

Watch the video below to see how well the former LA Lakers star did in the ring.

It hasn't been mentioned, but most fans could be hoping the two could be tag-team partners in the WWE soon. Looking at it, John Cena could be open to teaming up with the NBA legend.

Also read: “One day that will be permanent”: Drake boldly predicts Raptors’ home will be known as OVO Arena down the line