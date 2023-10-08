"Memorial Day massacre" - Magic Johnson recalls Lakers comeback vs. Celtics in 1985 Finals to help Dodgers shake off loss against Diamondbacks

Basketball icon Magic Johnson recently took to X to share a reminder with the Los Angeles Dodgers of a historic moment from his career. The "Memorial Day Massacre" of 1985 was remembered by the five-time NBA champion who sent a message to the Dodgers after falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-11, in the MLB divisional playoffs.

"I want to remind my @Dodgers I’ve been there. In 1985 my Showtime Lakers got blown out by the Celtics in Game 1 famously known as the Memorial Day massacre. They beat us by 34 points but we still came back and won the Series!" said Johnson.

Magic Johnson sends out a message to the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks

However, the Lakers didn't let the loss affect their goal of winning the championship as they rallied back in the next few games and eventually took home the biggest prize.

In his message to the Dodgers, Johnson stressed the crucial lesson from that historical comeback which is setbacks are part of the game and true champions have the ability to bounce back from adversities.

Magic Johnson shines in the 1985 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers during the 1985 NBA Finals were indeed what defined the teams' rivalry. After losing Game 1, the Lakers took the next two games before the Celtics tied the series at 2-2. The last two games belonged to the Lakers and they won it in the Boston Garden.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still in his best form, providing 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal while James Worthy averaged 23.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the series.

Magic Johnson brought his all-around game with 18.3 points, 14.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

On the other side, Kevin McHale was the team's leading scorer with 26.0 points along with 10.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Larry Bird contributed 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals.

Abdul-Jabbar was named NBA Finals MVP and it was Magic Johnson's third of five NBA championships in his career.