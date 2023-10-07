“One day that will be permanent”: Drake boldly predicts Raptors’ home will be known as OVO Arena down the line

Drake and the Toronto Raptors are inseparable from each other. He is inarguably the fan face of the franchise and shares close relationships with the players. His lifestyle brand OVO (October's Very Own) has been in association with the Raptors for almost a decade. Drake said that one day the Raptors would permanently name the arena after his brand.

Drake was performing in the Scotiabank Arena which was scheduled on October 6 and 7. Raptors made sure that they showed proper love to their homeboy and temporarily renamed the arena October’s Very Own Arena.

While performing on the stage, in the the Arena, Drake said that one day, Raptors Arena would be named after his OVO brand permanently.

“You saw that they were kind enough to change the name of the arena tonight from Scotiabank to OVO Arena, which one day that will be permanent by the way,” he said.

The new name of the arena was temporarily displayed on its social media accounts and all the digital channels. Scotiabank CMO Laura Curtis Ferrera said that they contacted the Raptors to explore the idea and eventually made the decision to honor the singer. Drake is performing for two nights in Toronto on the 6th and 7th of October as a part of his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

Drake dissed Dillon Brooks in his new album

Drake remembers things from the past and he certainly chose a unique way to take his perfect shot. In his recent album For All The Dogs, the pop artist referenced NBA player Dillon Brooks, and not for a good reason.

The Canadian singer, in “Another Late Night” track of the album dropped Brooks’ name.

"Shawty ran some Dillon Brooks / can't believe this n— talkin', damn," he rapped at the start of his verse.

Interestingly, during the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, a reporter from ESPN asked the Houston Rockets player to choose between Ryan Reynolds and Drake as their favorite Canadian. Every player in the interview except Brooks chose Drake.

Perhaps, Dillon Brooks’ choice didn’t sit well with the “Talk to Me” singer and he chose his own way to react to it. Brooks is already a villain for so many NBA fans because of his antics on and off the court. They also took to social media to troll the Canadian player and said that Brooks should be happy after he was mentioned in one of Drake’s songs.