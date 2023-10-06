"Rare L by Drake":  Dillon Brooks' mention in 'For All The Dogs' album has NBA fans in shambles

There was a hilarious interaction between Dillon Brooks and Drake when the former Grizzlies player picked Ryan Reynolds as his favorite Canadian over the famous rapper. Brooks made his choice during an interview session with the rest of Team Canada ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Interestingly, Dillion Brooks' name was mentioned in one of the songs from Drake's newest album, "For All The Dogs."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With how much traction Drake's songs and albums receive, a number of NBA fans were quick to spot and react to the namedrop:

"Rare L by Drake."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

From the reactions alone, a lot of NBA fans mocked Dillon Brooks' inclusion in the lyrics as an achievement for him compared to his NBA career.

After six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks will be entering the 2023-24 season with the Houston Rockets. The former Grizzlies forward is coming off a subpar season where he averaged 14.3 points per game (39.6% shooting, including 32.6% from 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds.

Brooks was acquired by the Houston Rockets via a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal involved a five-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dillon Brooks didn't pick Drake as his favorite Canadian

Prior to the namedrop of Dillon Brooks on Drake's album, the X account of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 uploaded a video of Team Canada naming their favorite Canadian. The team options involved Drake and Ryan Reynolds.

As each player went with Drake, one stood out from the rest of the team. That player is Dillon Brooks as he chose Ryan Reynolds, straying away from the rest of his teammates' unified pick.

Expand Tweet

When it comes to his international performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dillon Brooks stood out as much as his favorite Canadian pick. During the competition, he averaged 15.1 ppg (59.4% shooting, including 58.8% from 3-point range).

He had his best performance against Team USA where he dropped 39 points (12-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range), 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. His performance was crucial in the matchup as it helped Canada secure the bronze medal over USA Basketball.

His outing with Team Canada earned him the FIBA World Cup Best Defensive Player award. After a disappointing final season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he bounced back in a huge way with him representing his country on the international stage.