Where is Dillon Brooks from? Looking at Rockets guard's ethnicity and more

As the FIBA World Cup continues, many fans have wondered where Dillon Brooks is from. The Houston Rockets guard has spent the past few weeks helping Team Canada pursue a gold medal.

For those wondering where Dillon Brooks is from, the answer is Mississauga Ontairo. The 27-year-old lived there for most of his childhood before attending high school in the United States.

After growing up in Canada, Brooks attended Findlay Prep in Nevada. Following a successful stint there, he went on to spend his college career at the University of Oregon. Brooks ended up playing three seasons at Oregon, where he averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

In 2017, Brooks decided to enter his name in the NBA draft. The Memphis Grizzlies ended up taking a flier on him, selecting him in the second round. From there, he's gone on to establish himself as a three-and-D wing.

As a native of Canada, Brooks is eligible to play for them on an international stage. In the summer of 2022, he agreed to a three-year commitment with Team Canada. However, this is not the first time he's suited up for them. Back in 2015, Brooks won a silver medal in the Pan American Games.

Is Dillon Brooks the only member of Team Canada from Mississauga, Ontario?

Dillon Brooks is far from the only NBA player on Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup. One of the most notable names is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been one of the top performers in the tournament.

Now that it's established where Dillon Brooks is from, the question is he the only player on the team from Mississagua. It is currently the third-most populated city in Ontario with a population of over 717,000.

A majority of the current NBA players on Team Canada are from Ontario, but none are from Mississagua. They all hail from Toronto.

Among those who grew up in Toronto include SGA, RJ Barrett, Dwight Powell and Kelly Olynyk. The only one not from Toronto is OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort, who grew up in Montreal.

Despite being from all over Canada, this group has but the world on notice. Over the years, they've grown to have one of the top rosters in international play. Now, Brooks and the rest of Team Canada are two just win away from a gold medal. First, they have to knock off Serbia in their upcoming semifinal matchup.